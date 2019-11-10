Georgia university waives parking fines for food donations

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Officials at a Georgia university say plenty of students took advantage of a one-day chance to pay off their parking tickets by donating canned food.

Georgia Southern University held the Food for Fines event at its campuses in Statesboro and Savannah. Students who donated 10 canned goods got to have one outstanding parking citation waived.

WTOC-TV reports the Statesboro campus alone collected about 1,000 pounds (453 kilograms) of food from nearly 200 students.

Derrick Davis is the director of Parking and Transportation Services at Georgia Southern. He said the food drive provided a way for students to turn their parking tickets into "a positive thing."

All the food collected was being donated to on-campus food banks that help students struggling to make ends meet.