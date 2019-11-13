Georgia school board votes to remove superintendent early

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — One of Georgia's largest public school districts has voted to remove its superintendent, months after he announced his intention to leave by the end of the school year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the DeKalb County Board of Education voted Monday to let Superintendent Steve Green go early. Board member Vickie Turner said officials wanted to avoid a "lame duck year" as Green looked toward other opportunities ahead of his initially scheduled June 2020 departure. The newspaper reports the board didn't approve Green's contract extension in 2019, which would have kept him beyond 2020.

The board approved naming Ramona Tyson, a 32-year district employee, as interim superintendent. A national search is underway for a permanent replacement.

Green held the district's longest tenure as superintendent, serving for more than four years.

___

