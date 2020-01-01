Former president of shuttered SVC files federal lawsuit

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The former president of the shuttered Southern Vermont College says he was denied severance pay and legal indemnity coverage after the closing last spring.

David Evans' lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeks compensatory and punitive damages, restitution and attorney fees, the Bennington Banner reported.

The lawsuit targets four former trustees and the person appointed in May to oversee the closing. It accuses the trustees of banding together to assume control of the college as financial difficulties intensified.

The suit details termination, indemnification and arbitration agreements Evans said were in effect to provide him severance benefits, including 12 month's pay; protection from legal expenses related to his role with the college; and a right to arbitration of disputes.

SVC officials cited declining enrollment and about $6 million in debt as reasons for closing the school.

SVC was the third small private college in Vermont to announce a shutdown this year. The others were College of St. Joseph in Rutland and Green Mountain College in Poultney.