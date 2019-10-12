Former UW president wants to join case involving demotion

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Former University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols is hoping to weigh in on whether the school will be required to provide news reporters with a number of records related to her demotion.

The Laramie Boomerang reports Nichols' attorney, Megan Overmann Goetz, is expected to file a formal motion Tuesday to join a case in which several news organizations contend the university unlawfully withheld documents following the decision to demote Nichols to a faculty position.

No reason was given for the March decision, and members of the Board of Trustees have declined to answer questions on the matter.

Goetz sent an email to Judge Tori Kricken on Wednesday saying she must intervene to protect Nichols' privacy.

Nichols is currently the interim president of Black Hills State University in South Dakota.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com