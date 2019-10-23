Ex-University of Arizona student plans suit citing hazing

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona has placed a fraternity chapter under interim suspension for violating hazing policies after a former student claimed he suffered a chemical eye burn and blood infection.

The student initially filed papers that he intended to sue the school in August before amending the claim this month detailing a pattern of physical and emotional abuse by the Theta Chi fraternity chapter, The Arizona Daily Star reports .

Students looking to become members of the fraternity were forced to do physical workouts and were kicked in the head and chest, the claim said.

The former student said the eye burn was caused when hot sauce was flung in his eye and he was forced to do push-ups on a floor covered in broken glass. A blood infection was discovered from cuts from the glass, the court filing said.

"We're seeking compensation for him caused by the personal injury and the impact it's had on his college career," said his lawyer Robert Thompson. "We're also hoping to bring awareness to this type of hazing. People might become aware of this type of behavior, so it doesn't happen again."

The newspaper is not naming the student because it said he has been threatened.

The national chapter of Theta Chi is aware of the university suspension and is investigating claims.

"Fraternity leaders have been in contact with University of Arizona administrators," the national fraternity said in a statement. "Hazing runs contrary to Theta Chi's mission of developing resolute men and has no place within the fraternity experience."

A university spokesman declined to comment on the planned lawsuit.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com