February trial scheduled for Kearney sex assault case

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A February trial has been scheduled for a Grand Island man accused of rape in Kearney.

Buffalo County District Court records say 21-year-old Miguel Guzman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual assault. His trial is set to begin Feb. 24 — a year to the date after a criminal complaint was made to authorities. The University of Nebraska at Kearney registrar's office says Guzman remains enrolled there.

Authorities have not provided more information about the allegation. Court records with details have been sealed from public view.