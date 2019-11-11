Family: N Carolina student injured during chemistry class

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A high school student is recovering after her family says she was injured during an explosion during an on-campus chemistry class.

Media outlets report the injuries occurred last week at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro.

WXII-TV says the student — identified by her family as Aimee Green — was in good condition on Friday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The hospital didn't respond to requests Saturday and Sunday seeking an update.

The Guilford County Schools has said a student was injured in an "incident" at Western Guilford but is saying little else.

The student's mother said in a public Facebook post that her daughter's hair, face, chest, hands and arm were burned.