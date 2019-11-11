Ex-Washoe school superintendent's suit to trial next October

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former Washoe County School Superintendent Traci Davis' lawsuit seeking damages for her firing in July won't go to trial for nearly a year.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports Washoe County District Judge Barry Breslow set a trial date for October 2020 with a settlement conference to be scheduled in the coming months.

The school board fired Davis after accusing her of being responsible for leaking confidential district information.

Davis has denied the allegations. She says the district and School Board President Katy Simon Holland conspired to carry out a plan "riddled with malice, deceit and disinformation" intended to oust her.

Davis' lawsuit filed in August says the district damaged her reputation and violated her due process rights. She argues she shouldn't have been fired for cause and is entitled to 90 days' notice and severance of a year's salary.

