Ex-Tennessee house speaker lands job at Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell is joining Middle Tennessee State University as a visiting professor of political science.

University President Sidney McPhee introduced Harwell in her new role Tuesday.

McPhee says Harwell will offer guest lectures, participate in panels and organize academic events with students.

She will work with university chapters of the American Democracy Project and the Free Speech Center. She will mentor student interns who travel to Nashville for the upcoming General Assembly session and will mentor the school's delegation to the Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature. She also will assist a journalism class on state legislative coverage.

A longtime Nashville Republican lawmaker, Harwell was elected speaker in 2011. She left the role and the Legislature in her unsuccessful bid for governor last year.