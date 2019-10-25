Ex-Kentucky school worker accused of $167K in fraud, forgery

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — A former Morehead State University employee is accused of defrauding the school of more than $167,000.

News outlets report Sherri Ward was indicted last week on charges of fraudulent credit card use and second-degree forgery. She pleaded not guilty. She's accused of forging a professor's signature on Morehead State University Foundation fund transfers ranging from $500 to $11,000 and using a university credit card to buy personal goods.

The indictment says Ward previously worked at the college's Department of art and Design. It says the thefts took place between December 2017 and July 2019. It's unclear when Ward left the university and under what circumstances.

Ward is set to appear in court in January. It's unclear if she has a lawyer. The university declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.