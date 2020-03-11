Ducey appoints attorney, a former aide, to Board of Regents

PHOENIX (AP) —

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a former aide who now practices law in Phoenix as a member of the Arizona Board of Regents, the panel that oversees the state university system.

Ducey's office announced Wednesday his appointment of Kathryn Hackett King to an eight-year term to fill a vacancy on the board as well as his reappointment of Karrin Taylor Robson to a full eight-year term on the board.

King is a partner at a labor and employment law firm in Tucson. Before joining the firm, she served as Ducey's deputy general counsel and also worked for a different Phoenix law firm.

.