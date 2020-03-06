Pennsylvania now has 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has its first two cases of coronavirus, one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday morning.

The two adults are isolated in their homes, Wolf said at news conference in Harrisburg.

No other information on the people affected has been released, including specifics on how the virus was transmitted.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said officials will be contacting those who have been in contact with the affected people and they will be quarantined.

“We expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks,” Levine said.

Meanwhile, classes were cancelled Friday at five schools in a Bucks County school district because some members of its school community were exposed to a confirmed case of the new coronavirus, district officials said.

Levine says the two cases confirmed in Pennsylvania are not related to the case that closed schools.

Central Bucks School District Superintendent John Kopicki said the decision to close the schools was made “out of an abundance of caution" after consultations with state and local health officials.

The people exposed to the virus were known to have “had contact" with the schools, but further details on those people and their interaction in the five schools were not disclosed.

The schools will be deep cleaned.