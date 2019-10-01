Delaware school board member charged with child sex assault

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware school board member is under arrest on more than a dozen felony child sex assault charges, including continuous sexual abuse and second-degree rape.

News outlets report court records detail the allegations against 41-year-old Colonial Board of Education member Ronnie C. Williams. He was arrested last week , accused of abusing the children of a woman he knew.

Court records say the first victim said the children would routinely share Williams' bed and were blackmailed into "treatment sessions" in which they were drugged. The victim first reported the abuse in 2018 after physically fighting with Williams while trying to escape.

Williams was cleared of charges filed in 2004 that he sexually assaulted three other children.