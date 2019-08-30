Dakota State has $10 million gift for athletics complex

MADISON, S.D. (AP) — Dakota State University is another step closer to building a new athletics complex.

The university has a $10 million gift from First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard and Miles and Lisa Beacom. It's the largest single donation ever given to the school's athletic program.

The Argus Leader reports athletics director Jeff Dittman says the university's facilities are outdated and inadequate for a competitive collegiate program. Plans for a new athletic complex feature a two-story concourse and outdoor facilities. Dittman says the new complex will allow DSU to host more events and camps and improve its ability to compete at the conference level.

Premier Bankcard CEO Miles Beacom graduated from DSU in 1981 and is in the university's athletics hall of fame.

