Culinary, Gaming, Hospitality training site on way for 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Construction has begun on a new Culinary, Gaming and Hospitality building at a community college in southwest Louisiana.

SOWELA Technical Community College says in a news release that the $10.2 million development on its Lake Charles Campus will cover 28,000 square feet (2601.26 sq. meters).

It will be used to train students for jobs and careers in Louisiana's $18.8 billion hospitality industry. Citing figures from Louisiana's Workforce Commission, SOWELA expects the state to see a nearly 15% increase in hospitality jobs by 2026.

SOWELA says state funding was approved by Gov. John Bel Edwards last year. Construction of the building is scheduled to be completed in March 2021.