Courts: Virginia teacher accused of hitting child with ruler

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher has been accused of striking a student with a ruler at an early childhood education center for low-income children, court records show.

Karen Tucker, 54, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in Danville Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, The Danville Register & Bee reported Thursday.

The incident was reported at the Community Improvement Council Head Start, a federal preschool program for children up to 5 years old, according to a criminal complaint filed by Danville detective K.G. Fraser on Monday. Video of the encounter showed Tucker going into a classroom, retrieving a ruler and speaking with a child before striking the student on the hands and head with it, the complaint alleged.

Tucker told reporters from the Register & Bee at her home this week that she wouldn't comment on the case without her lawyer.

“I'm very sorry for what has happened, and I'm asking for forgiveness,” the newspaper quoted her as saying.

It's unclear whether Tucker remains employed with the program. Executive Director Tara K. Martin told the newspaper in an email that she could not discuss personnel matters, but added that Head Start was committed to the safety of its students and would continue cooperating with authorities.