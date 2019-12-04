Colorado school shooting suspect to be tried as adult

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A judge says the younger of two students charged in a fatal school shooting in suburban Denver last May will be tried as an adult.

District Judge Jeffrey K. Holmes ruled Wednesday that lawyers for 16-year-old Alec McKinney failed to prove that it would be better for him or for the community for him to be prosecuted as a juvenile.

McKinney and 18-year-old Devon Erickson each face over 40 charges, including first-degree murder.

The shooting happened May 7 at STEM School Highlands Ranch that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo.