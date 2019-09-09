Colorado school district says manhunt may have hurt ratings

DENVER (AP) — Officials in a Colorado school district say a police manhunt may have lowered the ratings of two high schools by reducing participation in state tests.

The Denver Post reports Jefferson County Public Schools closed April 17 during a manhunt for a Florida woman obsessed with the 1999 Columbine school shooting.

Arvada High School and Jefferson Junior/Senior High School were among the schools in the county west of Denver that closed during statewide testing.

An official says the district may ask the state to reconsider its assessment of the schools, which received low ratings in preliminary data released in August.

Officials say schools can drop a level in Colorado's rating system if there is less than 95% student participation in any two tests used by the state.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com