College students turn to ‘adulting’ classes for life skills

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas college students are turning to workshops offered by their schools to learn basic living skills like how to change a tire or balance a checkbook.

Older generations might scoff at young people for not knowing how to complete such simple tasks. But educators say today’s college students grew up under intense pressure to pass college entrance exams and achieve high grade point averages — giving them little time to learn what some call “Adulting 101.”

Kansas News Service reports hovering parents and a decline in the traditional home economics classes in high school contributed to the need for life skills workshops.

Kansas State University offers a series of workshops that focus on car maintenance, food safety and conflict resolution. Wichita State offered a workshop on budgeting.