College ousts president accused of plagiarism, nepotism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials of a historically black college in Tennessee have voted out the school's president, who has been accused of plagiarism, nepotism and not handling mold or rodent issues in residence halls.

The Commercial Appeal reports the Board of Trustees at LeMoyne-Owen College in Memphis announced Tuesday that Andrea Miller's contract won't be renewed when it ends Sept. 1. Calls for Miller's resignation were first voiced by faculty and staff after she was accused of plagiarizing pastor Joel Osteen during a speech to freshmen.

The school's student government association later accused her of retaining employees who are relatives and failing to handle dorm issues. Students also were upset by the school recommending they stay in homeless shelters during winter break. In 2017, some faculty submitted a "no confidence" vote in Miller.

