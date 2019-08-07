Chicago man charged in slaying of Northwestern grad student

In this undated booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department is Diante Speed, 20, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death last year of Shane Colombo, of Sun City, California, who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting last year shortly after he arrived in Chicago to begin pursuing a doctorate degree at nearby Northwestern University. Chicago Police say Speed of Chicago was arrested on Tuesday in Chicago and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has denied bail for a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Northwestern University graduate student who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting while walking in a Chicago neighborhood.

Authorities say they were led to 20-year-old Diante Speed, of Chicago, after police in the suburb of South Holland recovered the gun used to shoot 25-year-old Shane Colombo, of Sun City, California.

During Wednesday's bond hearing, Cook County prosecutors said Speed admitted to giving the gun to a friend to sell. They say he denied firing it.

Speed's public defender would say only that the suspect is a high school dropout and lives with his father.

Colombo was killed Sept. 2 when two other people started shooting at each other in the Rogers Park neighborhood.