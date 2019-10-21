Charges: Man shot sister's boyfriend at reservation funeral

People walked away from the community center on the Fond Du Lac Band reservation near Cloquet, Minn., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, after the lockdown was lifted. One man was shot and a suspect was arrested after a shooting Friday on an American Indian reservation in northern Minnesota that prompted a lockdown of tribal offices and a school. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) less People walked away from the community center on the Fond Du Lac Band reservation near Cloquet, Minn., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, after the lockdown was lifted. One man was shot and a suspect was arrested after a ... more Photo: Alex Kormann, AP Photo: Alex Kormann, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Charges: Man shot sister's boyfriend at reservation funeral 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — A 28-year-old man is charged in a shooting on an American Indian reservation in northern Minnesota that prompted a lockdown of tribal offices and a school.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Shelby Boswell of Hugo, Minnesota, with first- and second-degree felony assault. Bail is set at $500,000.

On Friday morning, Boswell allegedly entered the Head Start gymnasium where a funeral was about to start on the Fond du Lac Reservation. According to the charges, Boswell approached his sister's boyfriend from behind and fired a rifle at the back of his head.

Other funeral-goers disarmed Boswell. The man who was shot, 45-year-old Broderick Robinson of Minneapolis, was released from a Duluth hospital Friday night.

The Star Tribune reports interim Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall says the funeral was for Boswell's grandmother.

The shooting sent tribal offices and a school into lockdown for more than two hours Friday.