Campaign for Holocaust education for students, public

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Two organizations in Ohio are providing public discussions, material for educators and a documentary series about the Holocaust to educate residents and students.

The Maltz Museum in Cleveland and the Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati are calling the campaign Stop the Hate Ohio, cleveland.com reported on Wednesday.

In a series of public discussions, mostly online, the partnership hopes to reach students and residents of Ohio with information about the history of National Socialism in Germany and the genocide of Jewish people and others that Nazis carried out.

“We know that simply pledging to never forget is not enough as sadly, genocide continues to this day,” said Sarah Weiss, chief executive officer of the Holocaust & Humanity Center. “With reports of antisemitism and hate crimes on the rise in our state and knowledge of the Holocaust in decline, we must prioritize Holocaust education and remembrance in Ohio now.”

Surveys have shown some younger Americans believe the Holocaust was a myth or has been exaggerated. On Monday, Facebook announced a new policy banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust.

A list of events in the series can be found on the websites of the Maltz Museum and Holocaust & Humanity Center.