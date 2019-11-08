Biomedical center opens at Rockville educational institution

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The Universities at Shady Grove have opened a new Biomedical Sciences and Engineering building.

Officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday in Rockville, Maryland.

The $175-million building has six levels. The 220,000-square-foot facility will double the footprint of the campus.

USG will be able to increase enrollment capacity from its current 3,000-plus students to more than 7,500.

It will have a community dental clinic operated by the School of Dentistry.

The new building will enable USG to expand educational offerings and degrees in the science, technology and mathematics fields.