Bed bugs force western Pennsylvania school district to close

MUNHALL, Pa. (AP) — Bed bugs have forced a school district in western Pennsylvania to close.

The Steel Valley School District is keeping students and staff home Wednesday in order to treat and clean all its buildings.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, Superintendent Edward Wehrer wrote a suspected bed bug was found in a high school classroom on Monday and in a middle school student's book bag on Tuesday.

An exterminator was called in to deal with the situation and the Allegheny County Health Department was notified.

Officials decided to close all buildings as a precaution.

The district expects to reopen on Thursday.