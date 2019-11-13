Autopsy finds San Diego State student's death accidental

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner's office has ruled that the death of a freshman who was hospitalized after attending a fraternity party was accidental.

Authorities said Tuesday that Dylan Hernandez, 19, suffered blunt-force trauma to the head that occurred when he fell from his bunk bed.

Hernandez's roommate at San Diego State University called 911 after finding him unresponsive Thursday morning. School officials say he went to the party Wednesday night.

The Daily Aztec reports Hernandez was pledging to the Phi Gamma fraternity. It is among 14 fraternities suspended indefinitely following his hospitalization.

University police are investigating the circumstances.

The university has not said why it suspended 14 fraternities.

It announced Tuesday that it is forming two task forces to review fraternity and sorority life and the use of alcohol and drugs on campus.