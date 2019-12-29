Auburn University to offer dual enrollment to local students

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University is launching a partnership with Auburn City Schools to offer dual-enrollment classes to high school students.

The partnership will allow Auburn High School students to begin taking Auburn University classes to help prepare them for college, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.

The program allows students to earn high school and college credits at the same times, officials said.

Auburn University calls the dual-enrollment program Auburn First.

Auburn High School has been participating in dual enrollment with Southern Union since 2015 and the University of Alabama since 2018.