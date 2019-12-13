Astronaut video chats with high school in Montana hometown

LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — An astronaut aboard the International Space Station spent 20 minutes speaking with high school students in the Montana town she now calls home.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Thursday that Natalie Davis-McGrath, a science teacher at Park High School in Livingston, Montana , dialed into to the station for a chat with astronaut Christina Koch. The call came in a gym filled with students.

Koch was traveling about 5 miles (8 kilometers) per second about 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth at the time, officials said.

Koch, who was wearing a pink T-shirt with the outline of the state of Montana, answered questions Thursday about what life in space is like, what research she does and if her perspective about living on Earth has changed.

Koch, who is originally from Michigan, said she was inspired to become an astronaut from anything that made her feel small and made her think about the universe, including the sky and mountains, she said.

“It’s the same reason why I think I love the mountains in Montana and around Livingston,” she said.

Koch was selected by NASA to be an astronaut in 2013, completed her training in 2015.

She is approaching the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman and is scheduled to return to Earth in February after 328 days, officials said.