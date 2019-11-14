Applications open for scholarship to fill WVa teaching jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are now open for a scholarship meant to draw recent high school graduates interested in becoming math, science, elementary and special education teachers to West Virginia.

News outlets report the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program will provide up to $10,000 per year in financial aid to 25 soon-to-be undergraduates in an effort to fill teacher vacancies across the state. As part of the program, recipients must teach in the state for five years post-graduation.

State Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine says in a state Higher Education Policy Commission statement that data shows counties are struggling to fill open teaching positions with qualified people. The commission’s interim chancellor, Sarah Armstrong Tucker, says she hopes expanding the availability of the state financial aid program to out-of-state student will help fill those vacancies.