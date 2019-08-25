Alabama, Michigan researchers to study heat waves, causes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A University of Alabama researcher and scientists at Michigan State University will study the relationship between the size of heat waves and what causes them across the United States.

David Keellings, an assistant professor of geography at the University of Alabama, was recently awarded a three-year, $340,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that the goal of the grant is to develop models to help predict when and where heat waves will occur.

Keellings says heat waves have become larger and more severe in the past 60 years. He says climate change is a likely culprit for more severe heat waves, but there's much more to be learned about them.

Researchers at Michigan State University will work with Keellings on the project.

