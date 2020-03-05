ASU warns against some spring break travel in wake of virus

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University students and staff are being urged to avoid travel to countries with a high number of coronavirus cases over spring break.

University President Michael Crow released a statement Thursday, just a few days before the start of the school's week-long hiatus. Crow reiterated that U.S. health officials consider China, Iran, Italy and South Korea high-risk areas for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also deems Japan and Hong Kong as a risk.

Crow says anyone who travels from those countries must undergo a two-week self-quarantine at home or at an off-campus residence. However, nobody is officially enforcing such quarantines.

Crow says the university can help students who may have a hard time with self-isolation for financial or other reasons.

A man in the ASU community was one of the first reported coronavirus cases in the U.S. He was released from isolation Feb. 21 after testing negative for the virus.

Nearly a dozen people in the U.S. have died of coronavirus. Most of the deaths occurred at a suburban Seattle nursing home.