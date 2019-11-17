AP Photos: Violence engulfs Hong Kong university campus

Protestors use an improvised slingshot during a confrontation with police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

HONG KONG (AP) — Bows and arrows, rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, blue dye fired from water cannons, and tear gas engulfing Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University were the defining images Sunday as anti-government protests entered their sixth month.

A Hong Kong police officer was hit in the leg by an arrow and hospitalized as authorities used tear gas and water cannons to try to drive back protesters occupying the campus and surrounding streets.

Water cannon trucks drove over bricks and nails strewn by protesters and sprayed them at close range in a bid to drive away protesters on the streets outside Polytechnic.

Protesters have largely retreated from occupations of several major campuses, except for a contingent at Polytechnic. That group is also blocking access to the nearby Cross-Harbour Tunnel, one of the three main road tunnels that link Hong Kong Island with the rest of the city.