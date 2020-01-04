$3M anonymous donation to help York College renovate hall

YORK, Neb. (AP) — An anonymous $3 million donation will help York College renovate the oldest surviving original structure on the York campus, Hulitt Hall.

Constructed in 1903, the hall will be transformed into a focal point for visitors and a hub for student services, college officials said. Preliminary renovation plans call for construction of a new entryway and several interior features to make the building comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Hulitt Hall has served as the college’s music conservatory and then as a dormitory until 1972. It's been used mostly for offices and classrooms since then. It was named for John Hulitt, who donated $5,000 toward the $15,000 cost of construction.