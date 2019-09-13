2 teens charged with bringing guns to Kansas middle school

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Two 13-year-olds have been charged with bringing guns to a suburban Kansas City middle school.

The Kansas City Star reports that prosecutors in Johnson County, Kansas, announced Thursday that the teens are charged with being juveniles in possession of a firearm. The announcement was made one day after the guns were found in the students' backpacks at Hocker Grove Middle School in Shawnee.

Principal Chris Kase said in a letter to parents that administrators were tipped off by concerned classmates. The principal noted that no evidence suggests that the teens planned to use the guns at the middle school.

Johnson County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Kristi Bergeron says other details, including the teens' names, won't be released because of their age.

