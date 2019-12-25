2 Iowa public libraries ending fines for overdue materials

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Public libraries in two eastern Iowa communities are joining a growing number across the nation in eliminating fines for overdue materials.

The Waterloo and Cedar Falls libraries will eliminate the fines Jan. 1 and forgive outstanding overdue-material fines, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports.

Cedar Falls Public Library Director Kelly Stern said fines are not the most effective way to manage borrowing and are not fair to low-income patrons.

“We understand that life happens and that it can be difficult sometimes to return items on time to the library,” she said.

The announcements from the two libraries came a little more than a week after the board of the Lawrence, Kansas, public library voted to end fines for overdue materials.

“Current fine-free libraries report increased visits and circulation as well as an increase in the return of long-overdue material.," Stern said.

Fees for lost or damaged items will remain. Patrons with overdue items will be blocked from checking out further items until the overdue material is renewed or returned.

Waterloo Public Library Director Nick Rossman said 30% of its patrons under 18 are unable to use the library because of fines.

“These fine-free policies will reduce barriers to access, while also including measures to protect library materials,” he said.