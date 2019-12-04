$2.8M suit filed over wheelchair-bound boy’s fall at school

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a middle schooler is suing the district, saying her wheelchair-bound son fell and fractured his thigh bones and school staff didn’t tell her until three days later.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sherry Schregardus said her son Devin has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal. She says he fell at Ron Russell Middle School in the David Douglas district on Dec. 1, 2017 after his teachers failed to properly belt him in.

The lawsuit says school officials only told her about it after doctors took X-rays during a hospital emergency room visit.

Court documents say Schregardus recalled staffers texted her that day, saying Devin was “whining.”

The suit says Schregardus noticed once he got home that Devin showed signs of discomfort when she touched his legs.

The family is seeking $2.8 million, in part the suit says because of the emotional trauma the boy continues to experience after his caregivers left him to suffer with fractured legs.

David Douglas School District officials declined to comment.

