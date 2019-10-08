$10K reward for info in football game shooting that hurt boy

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities are offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in a shooting at an Atlanta high school football game that paralyzed a 12-year-old.

News outlets report the reward offered by the Atlanta Police Foundation was announced Monday during a news conference by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and police Chief Erika Shields. Shields says every lead in the August shooting has been exhausted.

Isaiah Payton was shot through his spine after a football scrimmage between rivals, George Washington Carver and Benjamin E. Mays. Authorities have said a fight broke out before shots were fired.

Isaiah is now paralyzed from the chest down. His mother, Allison Woods, says relearning how to care for Isaiah meant she had to leave her job, adding financial stress to emotional turmoil.