Wyoming diocese substantiates 3 more sex abuse claims

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne in Wyoming says it has reported to police three new credible allegations of child sexual abuse against a retired bishop.

Diocese officials said in a statement Tuesday the new complaints against Bishop Joseph Hart are in addition to three separate allegations previously determined to be credible.

Cheyenne Police Officer David Inman told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the department is aware of the new complaints. Police have recommended Laramie County prosecutors file charges over the previous complaints.

The prosecutor has not commented and no charges have been filed against Hart in Laramie County.

Hart, who led the Diocese of Cheyenne from 1976 to 2001, has consistently denied the allegations of sexual abuse or misconduct.

The diocese in Kansas City, Missouri, says it has settled lawsuits in 10 cases involving Hart.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com