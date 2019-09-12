Woman sitting on her front steps is killed by stray bullet

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a woman shot and killed while she sat on the front steps of her Philadelphia home apparently was an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say 23-year-old Crystal Roman-Benitez struck in the head. She was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

A 54-year-old man was also hit by a stray shot and suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder. His name has not been released.

It's not clear how many shooters may have been involved in the incident. Authorities say at least one shooter apparently fled the area in a car and remains at large.