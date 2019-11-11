Woman shot by police after attacking son fired officer's gun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a Nevada woman who was fatally shot by officers after allegedly stabbing her 7-year-old son had grabbed an officer's gun during a struggle and fired it once before she was shot.

Henderson police confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that 37-year-old Claudia Nadia Rodriguez managed to get ahold of the gun during the Oct. 21 incident when she felt to the ground during a struggle.

Police body camera video shows an officer struggling with the woman and yelling that she had his gun before multiple gunshots can be heard.

Police say the boy was taken to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover. The woman died at a hospital.

No officers were injured but the two officers involved were placed on routine paid leave while the shooting is investigated.

