Woman's body found outside Sparks; No foul play suspected

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Police in northern Nevada were investigating after a woman's body was found on Christmas Eve on the outskirts of Sparks. Officers said they don't believe foul play was involved.

Sgt. John Vasquez said in a statement that the unidentified woman's body was found Tuesday afternoon in the hills northeast of the city.

Vasquez said the Washoe County Medical Examiner's office will also investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police.