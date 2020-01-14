https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/Woman-man-died-in-apparent-murder-suicide-in-14975006.php
Woman, man died in apparent murder-suicide in Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A 36-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northeastern Wyoming, police said.
Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson said a relative found their bodies late Friday morning.
An investigation indicated Richard Massman shot Felicity Sjostrom with a handgun before shooting himself, Wasson said Tuesday.
