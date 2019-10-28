Woman in Farmington now facing 15 felony charges in 5 cases

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A woman who allegedly defrauded a Farmington business of more than $11,500 is facing new charges.

Police say Brittany Lanier was arrested this week on suspicion of filing more than $21,000 in false insurance claims on an apartment fire and stolen laptop.

She's accused of filing false insurance claims for $20,000 and about $1,300 and defrauding a Farmington insurance office of nearly $1,600.

The Farmington Daily Times reports Lanier now has a total of 15 felony charges pending involving five cases.

She has a lawyer for two of her pending cases, but it's unclear who is representing Lanier for the three new cases.

Lanier has a status hearing scheduled for Oct. 31 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

___

