Woman gets probation for stealing from aunt

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque woman who authorities say stole more than $48,000 from her elderly aunt has been given two to five years of probation.

Dubuque County District Court records say 54-year-old Kathryn Billmeyer was sentenced last week and was ordered to pay back the money to her aunt's estate. Billmeyer had pleaded guilty to theft and dependent adult abuse-exploitation.

Prosecutors say Kathryn Billmeyer used her aunt's money to make more than $48,000 in purchases from November 2016 to May 2018. Kathryn Billmeyer held a power of attorney and had control of her aunt's accounts.

Prosecutors say Billmeyer's daughter, Anna, used the woman's credit card to buy nearly $1,600 worth of items. She, too, was sentenced to probation.