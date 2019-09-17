Woman gets 15 years for fatally shooting West Virginia man

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting a man who she says tried to run her over.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Kyle pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Mikey Ward.

A criminal complaint says Kyle previously had shot Ward in the foot and told officers she "should have killed" him. He was fatally shot the next month. Kyle says in that complaint that she killed Ward because people were making fun of her over the first shooting.

Kyle was initially indicted on charges of wanton endangerment and first-degree murder, which were respectively dropped and downgraded as part of her plea deal. She'll get credit for the roughly 300 days she's already served in jail.

