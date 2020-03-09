Woman found incompetent to stand trial in parents' shootings

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of fatally shooting her father and wounding her mother at the couple’s home last year has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Kristin Roth, 31, of Upper Arlington, was scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday, but that hearing will be indefinitely delayed while she undergoes treatment at a psychiatric hospital.

Roth is charged with aggravated murder in the death of her father, James Roth, 61, and attempted murder in the shooting of her mother, Elizabeth Roth, 60, on Oct. 31 at their Upper Arlington home. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Shortly after her arrest, Roth's attorneys sought a competency evaluation. A judge ruled last month that Roth was incompetent, finding her mental-health issues prevented her from understanding the case against her or assisting her attorneys.

However, the judge also found Roth’s competence is restorable. She will remain hospitalized for up to one year, which is the maximum time allowed by state law for efforts to restore a defendant’s competence.