Woman found dead after shootout that wounded officer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A woman was found dead in an apartment after a police officer was wounded in a shootout with a man inside the unit Monday, police said.

When police responded to the apartment in a downtown complex at around 3:30 a.m., the suspect began firing his weapon at police and there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect, Detective Greg Wilking said. The wounded officer was struck in his lower extremities. He was hospitalized in stable condition and was expected to survive, Wilking siad.

The suspect was found a few blocks away with a gunshot wound, KUTV reported.

The relationship between the woman and the suspect was not immediately clear.