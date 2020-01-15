Woman denied request to dismiss charge in husband's death

MOUNT TABOR, Vt. (AP) — A judge denied a Vermont woman's request to dismiss the murder charge in the case of her husband's fatal shooting.

Judge David Fenster rejected Peggy Lee Shores request on Monday after she tried to dismiss the charge based on information provided by a forensics expert she had hired, the Rutland Herald reported.

Shores, 54, of Mount Tabor, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the December 2016 shooting death of her husband, David Shores, in their home.

She has been held in prison since February 2017 and awaiting trial.

The state has not provided a motive for why they believe Peggy Shores killed her husband. Investigators believe the couple was home alone on the day of David Shores' death and prospectors do not believe he shot himself.

Steven Howard, the defendant's attorney, presented the defense theory that David Shores stumbled and accidentally shot himself.

Christopher Robinson, the forensic investigator hired by Peggy Shores, testified Monday that the evidence he found of gun shot residue proved the gun was closer to David Shores than the state believed.

He also added the bullet was fired from a different angle than where Peggy Shore was standing on the basement stairs, where she is accused of shooting the victim.

A status conference in the case has been scheduled for February.