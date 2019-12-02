Woman arrested in death of her husband in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman in the killing of her husband in Salina.

Sixty-year-old Melani Grubbs was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of her husband, 52-year-old Phillip Grubbs Jr. Police say emergency crews found him dead Saturday while responding to an emergency call. Police haven’t said how he died.

Corrections records show Grubbs has a previous conviction for theft and had been out of prison since September 2017.