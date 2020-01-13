Wichita man arrested in alleged abuse of 2-month-old twins

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was jailed after his 2-month-old twins were found injured at his home, police said Monday.

Marlin Williams, 22, was booked into jail Friday night facing possible charges of aggravated battery after officers went to his home, KAKE-TV reported.

The boy was not breathing when officers arrived and remains hospitalized in critical condition Monday, Capt. Brent Allred said.

The boy had critical internal injuries and the investigation found he had previous injuries. His twin sister had a healing broken femur and remains hospitalized, Allred said.

A 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl at the home were taken into protective custody. Williams is the father of all four children.

Allred said the mother was not at home when officers arrived and it's unclear if she will face charges.